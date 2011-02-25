Shreveport residents line up for free dental care

By Brittany Pieper – email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – A line of people wrapped around Divine Dentistry on E. Washington Friday morning. People were willing to wait outside for hours for a helping hand.

"This dentist is such a blessing. She's doing a free clinic for people that do not have dental insurance," said Janet Donley.

Dana Jackson, D.D.S. saw a need in the Shreveport community. February is dental health month, so she decided to hold 2 free dental clinics.

"We're trying to treat small emergencies that don't require continuous treatment, such as extractions, small fillings, evaluations, cleanings," said Jackson.

At the first clinic Jackson saw about 30 patients. To make sure she got an appointment at the second, Donley got there before the sun came up.

"I was here at 4:30 this morning, and I'm number 3," she said.

The clinic started at 8 a.m. By 7 a.m. more than 50 people lined up outside the dentist's office.

After waiting for almost 4 hours, Donley made her way into the dental chair to have painful teeth removed.

Jackson and her staff are glad to do it because the world could use a few more smiles.

"I can't treat the whole world, but I can put a little dent in that line out there," said Jackson.

Jackson hopes to hold the free clinics each February for Dental Health Month, and she hopes other area dentists will also join her.

