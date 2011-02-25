SPD arrest estranged boyfriend in double homicide case

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA)- Shreveport Police have arrested the estranged boyfriend for allegedly murdering a Shreveport mother and daughter.

35-year-old Keith Martin now faces two first degree murder charges.

Police say witness statements and physical evidence led them to Martin.

Rashonda Taylor and her mother Linda Taylor were killed back on February 19th. Their bodies were discovered inside of the home they reportedly lived in, in the 4100 block of Baxter St.

Meanwhile, a visitation service is scheduled for Friday night to remember the mother and daughter killed last weekend.

Viewing for Linda and Rashonda Taylor starts at 6 p.m. at Temple of Deliverance Church, located on E. 70th St. in Shreveport.

