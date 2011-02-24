Shreveport police officer suspected of driving police car drunk

Shreveport police officer arrested on DWI charge

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – Shreveport police arrested one of their own Thursday afternoon on a charge of driving drunk in a police car. Someone called police reporting a police car parked in the middle of the street in the 1100 block of Foster Street. The caller said the driver appeared to be disoriented. Investigators discovered Officer Pat Hensley, who was off-duty at the time, had been driving his police unit while intoxicated. Officers arrested Hensley on one count of first offense driving while intoxicated. Shreveport Police Chief Willie Shaw placed Hensley on paid administrative leave while the department conducts an investigation. Hensley has been on the force since July of 2006.

