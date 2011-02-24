UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old Bossier teen located

UPDATE:

Joshua O'Brien was located unharmed overnight in Lafayette, Louisiana by Lafayette police. The boy was located with Joshua Reaves Willis who was taken into custody by Lafayette police and arrested on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

O'Brien is in the custody of Child Protective Services pending his return to his family. Willis also faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile by Bossier City police. It appears foul play was not a factor in this incident.

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A 16-year-old Bossier City boy is missing and police need the public's help in locating him.

16-year-old Joshua O'Brien was reportedly last seen on Monday, February 21st with a friend, 18-year-old Joshua Willis also of Bossier City.

Detectives say the investigation into O'Brien's disappearance has revealed no indication of foul play; however they along with family members are concerned for the boy's welfare particularly since he is without the medications he needs.

It is believed that O'Brien and Willis may be traveling together to Lafayette, Louisiana in Willis' 1996 Ford Aspire.

The vehicle reportedly has Louisiana plates with TER 138. The car has a good amount of body damage police said.

O'Brien is described as being 5'6" tall, weighs 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Willis is described by authorities as being 5'11" tall, weighing 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information that could help police find these two young men is asked to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8652.