Desoto Parish deputies arrest suspected child molester

MANSFIELD, La. (AP) - The live-in boyfriend of the mother of 3-year-old twins has been arrested in Mansfield on two counts of aggravated rape.

DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies say 24-year-old Jeremy Peace remains jailed. Cpl. Garland Hensley told The Times of Shreveport that Peace was arrested after physical examinations indicated the children had been sexually molested.

Deputies say Peace is on probation for drug charges originating in San Augustine, Texas.