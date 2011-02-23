IRS warns of "phishing" scams

Undated, LA(KSLA)- With it being tax season, the IRS says it receives thousands of reports each year from taxpayers who receive suspicious emails, phone calls, faxes or notices claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service.

Many of these scams fraudulently use the Internal Revenue Service name or logo as a lure to make the communication more authentic and enticing.

The goal of these scams is to trick the victim into revealing their personal and financial information.

The scammers can then use that information such as the Social Security number, bank account or credit card numbers – to commit identity theft or steal money.

There are five things the IRS wants the public to know about phishing scams:

The IRS doesn't ask for detailed personal and financial information like PIN numbers, passwords or similar secret access information for credit card, bank or other financial accounts. The IRS does not initiate taxpayer communications through e-mail and won't send a message about your tax account. If you receive an e-mail from someone claiming to be the IRS or directing you to an IRS site:



• Do not reply to the message.



• Do not open any attachments. Attachments may contain malicious code that will infect your computer.



• Do not click on any links. If you clicked on links in a suspicious e-mail or phishing website and entered confidential information, visit the IRS website and enter the search term 'identity theft' for more information and resources to help. The address of the official IRS website is http://www.irs.gov. Do not be confused or misled by sites claiming to be the IRS but ending in .com, .net, .org or other designations instead of .gov. If you discover a website that claims to be the IRS but you suspect it is bogus, do not provide any personal information on the suspicious site and report it to the IRS. If you receive a phone call, fax or letter in the mail from an individual claiming to be from the IRS but you suspect they are not an IRS employee, contact the IRS at 1-800-829-1040 to determine if the IRS has a legitimate need to contact you. Report any bogus correspondence.

(Courtesy of the LA& MS IRS Media Relations Office)

