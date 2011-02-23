City puts end to $2.50 garbage fee

Shreveport, LA (KSLA)- Effective today, February 23, 2011, Shreveport residents will no longer be charged a $2.50 garbage collection fee.

The City Council voted on February 8th to lift the fee, but the ordinance did not become law until today.

Despite the good news, all customers will still be billed between January 1, 2011 and February 22, 2011 have to pay the fee.

Any customers billed from Feb. 23rd and thereafter should not see the fee reflected on their water bills.