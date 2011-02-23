Funeral arrangements set for murdered mother, daughter

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – Funeral arrangements have been set for the mother and daughter found shot to death in their home over the weekend.



The bodies of 33 year old Rashonda Taylor and her mother 58 year old Linda Taylor, also known as Faye. were found inside the home Saturday afternoon, in the 4100 block of Baxter St. Police were called to the crime scene around 1:00 PM after family and friends made the gruesome discovery.

Rashonda's former boyfriend and another man were questioned by police and released. There are still no arrests in the double murder.



Viewing for Rashonda and Linda Taylor is set 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 25 at Temple of Deliverance on East 70th Street in Shreveport. The funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m., also at Temple of Deliverance.



Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral of Shreveport has set up a fund for Roshanda Taylor's kids.

Donations are being accepted from now until March 1st at any Chase Bank location.

For more information, those wishing to donate should contact the Line Ave., Chase Bank at (318) 226-2705.

Detectives are urging anyone with any information regarding these murders to call them at 318-673-6955 or Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

