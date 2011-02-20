Car on fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 80

Bossier City, LA(KSLA)- Bossier Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a car fully engulfed in flames.

It happened on East Texas Street, that's at the interchange between Hwy 80 and 1-220 by the Louisiana Downs.

Bossier Fire tells KSLA News 12 that the car caught fire while it was in the back of a tow truck.

Fire crews managed to get the fire under control and traffic is back to normal.