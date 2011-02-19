Update: Shreveport woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend

UPDATE: The condition of the stabbing victim has been downgraded from critical to fair condition. He is still at the ICU at LSU Hospital but doctors believe he will be ok and could be released from the hospital tomorrow.



Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Shreveport Police have arrested a local woman in connection with a stabbing that happened Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:07 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a stabbing call from a home in the 1900 block of Abbie Street.

When police arrived, officers discovered 55-year-old Marvin Dumas suffering from a stab wound to his neck. Dumas was transported to LSUHSC by the Shreveport Fire Department with a life-threatening injury where he underwent surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Detectives on the crime scene learned that the victim had apparently been stabbed inside of his home by his live-in girlfriend, identified as 40-year-old Pamela Alexander.

Upon further investigation, investigators believe Alexander cut Dumas with a knife during the course of a domestic argument.

Alexander, of the 1900 block of Abbie Street in Shreveport, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of attempted second degree homicide.