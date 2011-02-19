Jindal delivers good news during Police Jury Convention in S'port

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Governor Bobby Jindal delivered some good news during a speech before 600 police jury members who gathered in Shreveport Saturday afternoon.

It was all part of the convention for the Police Jury Association of Louisiana held at the Shreveport Convention Center.

The Governor talked about the oil spill, and economic development. He also made a big announcement that bodes well for the state's infra-structure.

The upcoming budget will not cut the legal program, the community water enrichment fund program, or the parish transportation fund.

"The reason that's so important, the upcoming F12 fiscal year, even as we have to tighten our belt and do more with less, these are projects that allow us to invest in our roads, in our infrastructure, grow our economy, and improve our quality of life," said Governor Jindal.

The Governor also addressed a judge's decision this week to allow the state's board of regents to continue with a study on merging the university of New Orleans and southern university at New Orleans.

