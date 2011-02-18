Memorial Garden to honor Justin Bloxom

Desoto Parish, LA(KSLA)- The Justin Bloxom Alliance for Innocence kicked off a long-awaited tribute to honor Justin Bloxom, the child who was abducted and murdered last year.

The ground breaking ceremony took place Friday in which a memorial garden is set to be built at North Desoto Middle School off Highway 171 in Stonewall.

Family members have created a "Justice for Justin Bloxom" web page to promote awareness about crimes against children.

