Bossier Police arrest two suspects in string of burglaries

Bossier City, LA(KSLA)- Bossier City Police may have found two of the culprits responsible for a dozen residential burglaries that happened in the Swan Lake Road/Meadowview area in December of 2010.

After tenacious investigation, Bossier City Police Detectives with the Property Crimes Units arrested Michael S. Mance, 18, and Richard R. Jackson, 19, both of Bossier City in connection with the burglaries.

Jackson was arrested without incident but Mance was taken into custody after he ran from police near his home in the Meadowview neighborhood. Officers caught Mance after they saw him run inside a house near the intersection of Elsa Jane Street and Durham Street.

The items taken in the burglaries included jewelry, video game consoles and firearms, some of which have been recovered by detectives.

Detectives say this investigation is continuing and expect to make additional arrests.

