Plane crashes near Lubbock, TX two people killed

LEVELLAND, TX (KSLA) - Two people are killed in Texas after their private plane crashes.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Municipal Airport in Levelland, Texas which is about 30 miles west of Lubbock, Texas.

Officials say the single-engine place started its trip from Lubbock and was making touch-and-go landings at the Levelland Airport when it crashed.

Four people in all were onboard the aircraft.

The two survivors officials say were airlifted to a Lubbock Hospital for treatment. So far authorities have not released the names of the victims.