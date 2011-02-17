TX leg. proposes releasing inmates to trim budget deficit

AUSTIN, TX (KSLA) - Ideas run rampant at the Texas State Capitol on ways to tighten the budget and close a gaping deficit.

One proposal by State Senator, John Whitmire suggests sending non-violent convicts from prison to life on the outside.

Sen. Whitmire believes by giving those non-violent offenders their freedom, it would then free up an enormous amount of state money in what state leaders describe a tight budget year.

Right now, according to Whitmire, 158,000 inmates are locked up inside the Texas Prison System, many of them non-violent.

Sen. Whitmire believes that the largest groups of prisoners in Texas are illegal immigrants and the elderly.

Other state leaders are starting to actually lighten up to Whitmire's proposal.

