New cheaper airline opens today at Shreveport Regional

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - What's next at the Shreveport Regional Airport? Airport officials will cut the ribbon for a new low-fare airline.

Vision Airlines will begin service to Destin, Florida out of Shreveport Regional on April 2nd.

The airline promises non-stop, low-fare service starting at $49.

The new airline in Shreveport Regional is a welcome edition for airport officials in hopes of attracting a bigger group of travelers out of the Shreveport terminal.

"We've heard from many people in the community and the region that they want to see more airline service, great fares, bigger aircraft. Vision Airlines accomplishes all those goals," Bill Cooksey, spokesperson for Shreveport Regional Airport said.

Shreveport Regional and Vision Airlines hope this new addition will soon expand to flights to other cities on the East Coast.

KSLA News 12's Summer Knowles talks with the President of Vision Airlines about this new addition to the Ark-La-Tex and what should future travelers expect.