Plaquemine Gulf Coast advocate visits Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man the nation came to know as a hero during the gulf spill for his work advocating for the protection of Louisiana's coast will visit Shreveport Thursday.

Plaquemines Parish President, Billy Nungesser is scheduled to be in Shreveport as a guest at this year's Police Jury Association Convention, underway now through Friday.

The Gulf Coast Advocate will speak Friday morning at the Coastal Parishes Caucus Meeting.

Nungesser is expected to discuss Plaquemines Parish Coastal Restoration Plan and his proposal to the Louisiana legislature to create a true Coastal Congressional District.

Every ten years following the census the State Legislature must re-draw the Congressional lines along with State Senate and State House districts. Nungesser is joining a group of other Louisiana state leaders in asking for a coastal District.

The Police Jury Convention is being held at the Shreveport Convention Center, located at 400 Caddo St. Nungesser will speak to the group at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

KSLA News 12 is expected to talk with Nungesser about his Coastal Congressional District proposal. So be sure to stay tuned both on air and online at KSLA.com.