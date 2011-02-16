Dir. with Dept. of Family & Child Services talks to KSLA News 12 about Anna Celeste

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – Five-year-old Anna Celeste Lowe died after suffering a blow to her stomach. With her stepmother in jail, charged with her murder, the big question is, how could it have been prevented?

Last week we told you about an internal investigation in the Department of Family and Child Services regarding the Anna Celeste Lowe case.

There aren't any solid answers yet, but an interview with a director with the department reveals there could be answers soon.

The review came after Anna Celeste's parents brought her to a Bossier City emergency room already dead.

Sheriff's deputies say the girl suffered a trauma to her abdomen that led to her death.

Before any of this happened, the office of child services investigated this family.

The crisis review in OCS could reveal any mistakes made by case workers.

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner spoke with Director Trey Williams this morning to get answers.

Doug Warner: "Can you confirm whether or not a Bossier City employee will be fired?"

Trey Williams: "At this time it's still an open investigation but we expect there will be disciplinary action."

Doug Warner: "Why do you expect someone will be fired?"

Trey Williams: "Well it's an open investigation...."

If someone is fired, it could be a sign that things could have gone differently inside the department.

We'll keep you updated on the investigation into Anna's death and the internal review .

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.