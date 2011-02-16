Shreveport driver attempts to pass cars, crashes into tree

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A vehicle crashes into a tree Wednesday morning in Shreveport after attempting to pass two vehicles, critically injuring one person.

Shreveport Police responded to W. 70th St. and Challenger Dr. near Airport Park, just after 10 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene say, that a car was passing another car and a dump truck in a curve when the driver of that car lost control and ran off the roadway, into a ditch and hit a tree.

Emergency officials report that when they arrived on scene the driver was reportedly conscious and stable, but the passenger was unconscious. The passenger was taken to LSU Health Sciences Center with what's being described as life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not released the names of those involved as of yet.

