Still Missing: Clinton Nelson's case gains national attention

Bossier City, LA(KSLA) - Cable news channels are still taking notice of the case, five years after a young Bossier Parish man went missing.

21-year old Clinton Nelson disappeared back on September 1st of 2006 . His mother says Nelson had come down from South Dakota to work on an oil rig in Texas.

He vanished 3-months after his arrival while staying with his father in Princeton, Louisiana. His father told KSLA News 12 during a search in 2008 that he wouldn't give up hope.

Now, his disappearance may be gaining more national attention, but the few neighbors left that remember what happened, haven't stopped hoping for a conclusion, any conclusion. His family hasn't given up hope and still looking for clues.

KSLA News 12's Erin Stevenson has the story.