Nacogdoches murder suspect on the loose captured

Nacogdoches, TX(KSLA)- A suspected killer in Nacogdoches is finally captured and is behind bar after being on the loose since December.

The arrest came after The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office and Nacogdoches Police Department assisted the U. S. Marshall's Office in arresting the wanted suspect.

Cordell Green, who was wanted for Murder from Polk County, TX. was found at a residence on Woden Road and taken into custody without incident.

Green is accused of shooting and killing a woman in Polk County this past December and has been on the run from law enforcement since then. He has a violent past, including charges of armed robbery. Green will likely be turned over to the Polk County Sheriff's Office Sunday evening.

