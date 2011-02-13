UPDATE: Power restored to some parts of north Shreveport

UPDATE: By 8:25 pm, power has been restored to 680 customers in north Shreveport who were without power for about an hour and a half this evening

Repairs are still underway to restore power to the remaining 1,245 customers within the next hour.

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Almost 2,000 customers are without electricity in the North Shreveport area this Sunday evening. The power outage was reported around 7:00 pm.

According to SWEPCO's Corporate Communication Office, the reason for the power outage is still unknown, however repairs are underway right now in order to restore electricity to as many customers as possible.

SWEPCO will be switching how they feed electricity to customers so that the majority of customers would get their power restored within the next 15 to 30 minutes.

However, about a 100 customers are expected to be without power for a few more hours and that is because repair crews will have to replace a pole at the intersection of Hilry Huckaby Drive and I-220 which will require more time. Those affected by the longer power outage are those who reside around that pole.

