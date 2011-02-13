Exclusive interview: Grammy Award nominee Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Undated, LA(KSLA)- Here in the Ark-La-Tex, his name has become synonymous with the Blues and for the 5th time in his young career, 33-year-old Kenny Wayne Shepherd of Shreveport is nominated for a Grammy.

He has yet to win one, but it's not from a lack of his national following, his love of the blues, and his respect for the legends before him.

"I'm sure deep down in your heart, 5th one, love to hear your name called and head up on stage. You can't hope to win people. Buddy Guy is biggest hero of mine."

