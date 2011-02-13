Shreveport Fire crews battle several early morning fires

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Shreveport Fire Department crews had their hands full Sunday morning after several fires broke out.

Caddo Fire District 1, 3 and 7 responded to a home in the 5200 Block of North Market Street, at corner of N. Market and Davidson Ln, that's just outside city limits.

The fire started in the sunroom in the back and spread to rest of the house which set off smoke alarms, alerting the elderly couple who lived there. The couple was not injured and got out fine but their cats died. Fire crews are not sure if holiday lights that were used for decoration may have been the contributing factor in the fire.

Around 9:05 a.m., fire crews responded to a second fire at the Triple J convenient store. When crews arrived on the scene, they found flames extending from the roof of a storage building. It took firefighters only seven minutes to extinguish the fire and no one was injured.

The owner of the business told fire officials that he saw a homeless man leaving the area as the fire was discovered. Fire Investigators have determined the fire was caused by a homeless man who lived behind the storage building. A Coleman grill and gasoline used for cooking was overturned causing fire to spread onto the storage building. The storage building was a total loss. The fire was considered accidental.

At 9:52 a.m., Shreveport Firefighters responded to a third fire at 1852 Anna Street in the Lakeside Community. When fire crews arrived, they found flames coming from the attic vent on the front side of the single story wood frame structure. The fire was extinguished minutes later.

Fire officials were told by the occupant that she had left her home about thirty minutes before the fire was reported. She said that she left a space heater on in the living room to keep the house warm. Fire investigators have determined that the fire originated in the attic--caused by an electrical malfunction. No one was injured in this accidental fire.