Early morning shooting in downtown club leaves 1 injured

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- An overnight shooting in a local nightclub left one person injured and another in custody.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning around 4:00 am at Club Voodoo Café in the 600 block of Commerce Street that's near Milam and Commerce Street in Downtown Shreveport.

A witness describes the scene as chaotic as people frantically tried to run to safety.

Witnesses told police that a male suspect had fired multiple gunshots both inside and outside of Club Voodoo.

Upon further investigation, authorities arrested the suspect, identified as 31 year old Kevin Mack. Officers also seized a handgun they believe Mack used in the crime.

Shreveport Police say one person was shot and showed up at LSU Hospital with a gunshot wound in the arm.

Police are still investigating and interviewing the suspect and witnesses.