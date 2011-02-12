Thousands participate in local African American History Parade

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Downtown Shreveport was jamming this morning for the annual African American History Parade.

Thousands packed into downtown to catch the floats, the bands, the candy and the beads.

The parade was pushed back to Saturday because of last week's winter storm, but everyone who attended the parade says it worked out fine because today was just perfect weather.

"I loved it when new life full gospel house of worship came through because they took the time out to reference God. True enough, it's a Black History Parade, but God is a priority in all things," said Gwendolyn Fuller.

This was the parade's 23rd year. It is the brainchild of state representative Barbara Norton.

