Blood drive to honor E. Texas toddler

Marshall, TX(KSLA)- An Ark-La-Tex toddler is still undergoing dialysis treatments in Dallas while she waits for a kidney.

The 16-month-old baby, Charley Rae Furrh, had complications with a kidney removal surgery at Christus Schumpert last month.

A blood drive in honor of Charley willl be held on Saturday Feb. 26th in Marshall, Texas.

The event will take place at First United Methodist Church located on 300 E. Houston Street from 10:00 am till 3:00 pm.

