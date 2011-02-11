Blood drive to honor E. Texas toddler

Marshall, TX(KSLA)- An Ark-La-Tex toddler is still undergoing dialysis treatments in Dallas while she waits for a kidney.
The 16-month-old baby, Charley Rae Furrh, had complications with a kidney removal surgery at Christus Schumpert last month.
A blood drive in honor of Charley willl be held on Saturday Feb. 26th in Marshall, Texas.
The event will take place at First United Methodist Church located on 300 E. Houston Street from 10:00 am till 3:00 pm.
KSLA News 12. ALl Rights Reserved.
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.More >>
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
Two people are charged with beating a man to death after an altercation on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park.More >>
Two people are charged with beating a man to death after an altercation on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park.More >>
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the Madison County Sheriffs Department after learning of the incident. Officials told us they received a report of a suspected robber in the area. the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled overMore >>
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the Madison County Sheriffs Department after learning of the incident. Officials told us they received a report of a suspected robber in the area. the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled overMore >>