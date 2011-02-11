LifeShare Blood Centers open site at LSUMC

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Spreading the love on Valentines day will come in different ways, but for LifeShare Blood Centers, the gift of giving will be in a very special place that saves lives.

LifeShare Blood Centers has now opened the new blood donor site located on the second floor of LSU Health-Shreveport in order to provide patients' families and visitors a place to donate blood without leaving hospital grounds.

The Blood Centers will hold a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in the LSU Health-Shreveport main lobby of the hospital on Monday, February 14th at 9:30AM. The new location is open Monday through Friday and is open from 11AM until 5PM.

Every day in the U.S., approximately 40,000 units of blood are required in hospitals and emergency treatment facilities for patients with cancer and other diseases, trauma victims, and organ transplant recipients.

Donors will be asked to present identification. For more information and to schedule a blood donation or blood drive, call 318-673-1471