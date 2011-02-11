Obama administration proposes mortgage system overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Obama administration is laying out three broad options for overhauling the mortgage lending system, but will let Congress make the final decision. The Treasury Department says in a report released Friday that the government should withdraw its support for the mortgage market slowly, over five years or more. The report describes a path for winding down the troubled mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The three options are: end the government's role in guaranteeing most mortgages; support the mortgage market only in times of stress; or provide a government guarantee for mortgage investments created by private companies. The bailouts of Fannie and Freddie have cost taxpayers nearly $150 billion.

