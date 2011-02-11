Gov. Jindal travels to Washington

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal is heading to the nation's capital for the annual Washington Mardi Gras celebration, which includes attending parties, rubbing elbows with members of Congress and lobbyists, and collecting another round of campaign cash. The governor's office announced the trip Thursday, saying Jindal was traveling to Washington, D.C., that day and will return to Baton Rouge on Sunday. While in Washington, the governor's spokesman says Jindal will attend two fundraisers for his fall re-election bid. Jindal has no announced challengers. The governor has traveled extensively over recent months to promote his new book, raise money for his campaign and help other candidates and the GOP. Among his trips were stops in New York, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, New Mexico, Florida, Pennsylvania, Missouri, California, Texas, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Georgia and Ohio.

