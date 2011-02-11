SPD Officer cited for Hit and Run, investigation underway

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police had to cite one of their own for hit and run.

Police say the damaged vehicle was reported by another officer Wednesday night who noticed the damage to the front drivers door and fender.

The investigation led investigators to the last officer assigned to the car, Officer Brenda Disotell.

Shreveport crash investigators didn't have to go far to find the damaged vehicle either. It was a department-issued Chevy Impala, a police pool car and officers found it parked in Shreveport Police's parking lot.

If convicted, Officer Disotell faces a fine up to $500 and or up to six months in jail.

Shreveport Police Chief, Willie Shaw has ordered an internal investigation into whether department policies were violated.

Be sure to stay tuned in to KSLA News 12 and KSLA.com for the results of that investigation.