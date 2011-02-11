SFD battles flames at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Food left cooking on a stove Friday morning causes a fire at a Shreveport apartment complex early Friday morning, Shreveport Firefighters say.
Fire crews were called out shortly after 4 a.m. to the LaTierra Apartments, located in the 6100 block of Tierra Dr. to a reported fire.
When crews arrived firefighters smoke and flames were visible in one apartment. Firefighters managed to gain control of the flames within 10 minutes and keep the fire contained to just the kitchen area.
Firefighters say an occupant of the apartment says that she fell asleep after she begin cooking, but was quickly awakened by the sound of the smoke alarm.
Fortunately there were no reports of injuries.
