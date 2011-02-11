Busted pipes cause crash in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police say a water main break is what caused an accident in Shreveport overnight.

The accident happened near downtown Shreveport at the intersection of St. Luke and Ford St.

Officers report that a water main in the area was broken and water had been flowing out onto the road. That water apparently froze, making the road very slick.

The vehicle reportedly slid across a patch of 'black ice' and hit a utility pole. The victim police report is expected to be okay.

Thursday morning, Shreveport Police worked a similar scene, less than a block away from this accident. A man and his 10-year-old were driving along the road when they too hit a patch of 'black ice', slid, rolled over once and hit a utility pole.

The man and his son are okay.

Right now Shreveport Police have placed barricades in the area to warn drivers of the 'black ice' and to hopefully avoid anymore accidents.

