Tragic dog hoarding in Doyline

By Erin Stevenson – bio|e-mail

DOYLINE, LA (KSLA) – Webster Parish Sheriff's Deputies and the Minden Animal Control captured 15 dogs in a Webster Parish trailer park Thursday afternoon. After many calls from the area, deputies check out the unbelievable scene they describe as "deplorable."

Almost 20 dogs were roaming around Michael Comb's property. Some were abandoned outside the fence, but most of the dogs were left inside a single-wide trailer with access to an outdoor pen. Food and feces was on the ground around the area.

Sheriff's deputies put all the dogs in a truck to bring to an area veterinarian. Sheriff Gary Sexton says the dogs will be examined and their fate will be determined from that point.

The owner, who no longer lives on the property, could face up to 15 counts of animal cruelty and hundreds of dollars in fines.

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.