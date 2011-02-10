'Black Ice' on Shreveport road causes SUV rollover crash

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Emergency officials in Shreveport say 'black ice' is what caused a rollover accident in Shreveport Thursday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection at St. Vincent Ave. and Camille St., around 7:30 a.m.

Shreveport Police say that a man and his 10-year-old son were traveling along St. Vincent when it appeared that hit a patch of black ice in the roadway.

The ice caused the SUV to slide, then rollover, hitting a utility pole.

The father and his son, police say, managed to walk away from the accident without a scratch. Shreveport Firefighters took the young boy to an area hospital as a precaution. They both are expected to be okay.