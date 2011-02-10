Shreveport Times fire blamed on electrical wiring

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – Electrical wiring is being blamed for a small blaze at a Shreveport newspaper.

Shreveport Firefighters were called out around 2 a.m. to a reported fire at the Shreveport Times, located in the 200 block of Lake St., in downtown Shreveport.

Firefighters say they arrived to find neither smoke or flames visible from the outside, but did manage to locate a small fire inside the old press room of The Times. A fire extinguisher from one of the fire trucks was reportedly used to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

