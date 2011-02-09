Shots fired at Texarkana, TX hospital, no injuries reported

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA)- Texarkana, Texas Police investigate a report of shots fired in the Intensive Care Unit of a local hospital.

Police were called to the Wadley Regional Medical Center after shots fired calls came in. The shots reportedly came from the 2nd floor of the hospital in the ICU unit.

So far there have been no reports of injuries. The Public Information Officer with Texarkana, Texas police says the incident may have something to do with the U.S. Marshal's Office and may involve a prisoner.

Also on scene, Crime Scene Investigators with the Texarkana, TX Crime Lab.

