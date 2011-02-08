Authorities hoping to get more info on Tracy Winslow

OIL CITY, LA (KSLA) – Authorities are still reaching out for the public's help in finding Tracy Winslow; an Oil City woman that's been missing since Sunday, January 23.

Crime Stoppers of Shreveport/Caddo Parish said they will feature a Winslow on selected electronic billboards throughout the city.

Winslow has been missing for nearly three weeks. She was reported missing after her car was found burned in north Shreveport.

Her ex-boyfriend, Eddie Lee Jackson, has been arrested and charged with simple arson & kidnapping.

Investigators believe Jackson kidnapped Winslow outside her apartment the night of January 23. Investigators were also able to place Jackson at the location where her vehicle was found.

Lamar Advertising will produce the billboards throughout the cities with the hope of generating information.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Winslow or the activities of Eddie Jackson prior to Winslow's disappearance is encouraged to call Caddo Sheriff's Detectives at 675-2170 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

You can also send an anonymous tip to www.lockemup.org

