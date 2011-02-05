Bossier City Police looking for 2 missing teens

Bossier Parish, LA(KSLA)- Bossier Parish Sheriff Investigators are seeking the public's help in locating two local teens who were last seen during the early morning hours of Feb. 5th 2011 in Bossier City.

Investigators have arrested a 19-year-old male in connection with the teens disappearance, and he has been charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstruction of justice.

The missing teens are believed to be friends and made rushed plans to "run away". Neither have made attempts to contact their families or friends and their whereabouts at this time are unknown.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of either of the two teens, they are asked to contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office at (318)965-2203. The names of the teens are Ariel B. Powell, (from Benton), 14, 5' 3", 120-125lbs., blonde hair, hazel eyes. and Sarah Bailey(from Bossier City), 15, 5'4", 130-135lbs., brown hair, green eyes

Courtesy of Bossier City Police Department.

