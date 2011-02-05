CSO responds to tanker wreck

Caddo Parish, LA(KSLA)- Caddo Parish Fire Department and Caddo Sheriff's units are on the scene of an overturned tanker. The accident happened around 2:15 Saturday afternoon.

According to the CSO, the tanker ran off the road and overturned. The driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved.

