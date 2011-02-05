UPDATE:I-49 and I-220 both open to all traffic

UPDATE: I-49 and I-220 are both open to all traffic. Caddo & Bossier Parishes.

Benton Road Overpass to LA 3 is NOW OPEN to all traffic in Bossier Parish.

Shreveport Police have written at least 26 traffic tickets for motorists who got around the barricades and attempted to drive on I-49. LA DOTD Crews are still working on opening I-49 within the next hour or two.

Undated, LA(KSLA)- Sunshine and warming temperatures have started melting much of the icy roads and leftover snow and traffic flow has started to pick up across the Ark-La-Tex.

Other bridges and overpasses that closed because of the icy conditions began reopening throughout today in northwest Louisiana.

Louisiana Hwy 2 at Miller's Bluff Bridge, between State Hwy 3 and US 71 is back open.

LA 154 at Bistineau Lake Bridge in Bienville Parish is open.

Shreveport Regional Airport has resumed normal flight schedule early Saturday morning.

Sportran Public Transit resumed its normal pick up routes starting 8 am Saturday.

