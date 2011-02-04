LA DOTD advises motorists to slow down and use caution

Undated, LA(KSLA)- The LA Department of Transportation has released a statement in light of the developing weather conditions.

Road Conditions on State Routes in Northwest Louisiana: We are currently experiencing freezing mist in the Northern Parishes of Louisiana. Roadways are becoming extremely hazardous as we move into the evening hours. For safety purposes, please advise travelers to stay off the roadways, unless there is an emergency.

According to LA DOTD, the roads are currently very slick as temperatures have dipped again and that they are staying busy with trying to keep the bridges open including I-20 by sanding and salting the roads on a regular basis.

According to LA DOTD spokesperson Bob Taylor, they have witnessed some people driving extremely rapidly, which have caused a lot of traffic accidents. He advises that this is serious winter weather and that motorists need to please slow down and only get on the roads if it is necessary.