Don't hurt yourself on the ice

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) –The snow looks quiet and peaceful... Until you have to get out in it. Then, the white stuff can make it hard to do even little things like walk to your car or check your mail. At LSU Health Sciences Center, crews shoveled and spread salt to keep people from falling, but most of the Ark-La-Tex stayed covered in a blanket of snow and ice.

"Slick. It's really slick. Yeah, the chances of a fall are pretty great in these conditions," said Paul Bussey.

Physical Therapist Ginger Loftin says there are a few tricks to make sure you don't end up a causality of the ice.

"Wear shoes that have a good tread on them," she said.

Loftin suggests people turn their feet out feet out and take small steps to help keep their balance when walking on ice. She also says don't keep your hands in your pockets. It's easier to keep your balance if you hold them in front of you.

If you do happen to fall, don't try to catch your self or you could break your arm. Also, tuck your chin in so you don't hit your head.

"You want to keep your arms out in front of you, bend your knees, and try to sit back. Your bottom is definitely the most fleshy part of your body, so if you land on it, it's more cushion and you have less chance of injuring yourself," said Loftin.

