Road crews gear up for winter weather

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – City of Shreveport road crews spent Thursday morning loading trucks full of sand.

"We're preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best, but right now we are ready to go," said Ernie Negrete, Superintendent of Streets and Drainage.

The City of Shreveport has 200 tons of sand ready to go in case of ice on the roads. Once they got the sand loaded, one of the crew leaders took KSLA News 12 out to show us what they have to prepare.

"Today we are checking bridges for ice so we can maintain them during the cold weather," said Ronald Smith.

The crews have a list of all the bridges and overpasses in the city. They split up the areas and periodically drive over each bridge to check them for ice.

"It's very dangerous and slippery. Can cause some major accidents," said Smith.

As soon as they find any slick spots, the start sanding the roads. The city had 4 crews out during the day on Thursday, but the whole department is on stand by.

"We will be here all day and all night if need be. We're gonna do our best to keep the roads open for the citizens," said Negrete.

The Department of Transportation also has salt trucks ready. If the Shreveport-Bossier area gets any accumulation they say they will likely shut down I-20 and I-49.

