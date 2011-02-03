Slicks roads create traffic headache for South Mansfield drivers

DESOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Icy roads forced at least one driver off the roadway Thursday morning.

In DeSoto Parish, deputies worked an accident off Highway 175, just 10 miles south of Mansfield, Louisiana.

DeSoto Parish Sheriff's deputies say that the driver of a pick up truck was traveling along Highway 175 when he lost control of his truck, which begun to slide along the highway and off the road into a nearby wooded area.

The driver of the truck officials say was not seriously injured.

A local tow company had to be called in to pull the truck out of the woods.