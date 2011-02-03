Icing has begun in Nacogdoches, TX

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KSLA) –The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has received reports of roads and bridges icing over along the eastern portion of the county reaching from just south of Garrison, Texas to Wooden, Texas.

At least one weather-related motor vehicle accident has been reported in that area.

Scattered accumulation of sleet and snow has been reported in other areas of the county, Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Department said.

Officials with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office are asking drivers to pleas slow their speeds at this time, especially in the eastern half of the county.

Texas Department of Transportation and County Road and Bridge crews are attempting to service roads, bridges and overpasses with sand right now.

Be sure to stay tuned to KSLA News 12 and KSLA.com for updates to this traffic advisory.





2011 KSLA-TV