Winter Blast 2011 continues through the Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA)- Happening right now... We've received several reports of light snow flurries and sleet falling in the Shreveport-Bossier area, but in one part of the Ark-La-Tex there's reportedly one inch of snow!

In the KSLA News 12 parking lot there's light snow flurries, but nothing that really sticks.

KSLA News 12's Denise Middleton is headed to Mansfield, LA, where there's expected to be one inch of snow.

This frigid weather may cause road conditions to change. For any road closures or bad road conditions, you can keep checking KSLA.com for the latest. We'll keep you updated as Winter Blast 2011 continues to move through the Ark-La-Tex.

