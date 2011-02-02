Postal workers stay warm in cold weather

By Adria Goins – bio|email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – The winter weather has forced more folks inside in order to keep out of the elements. But what if that wasn't an option? One business does not get snow days.

Mark Edwards has been dropping off mail along the same streets in Shreveport for 19 of his 24 years of service with the post office. This latest cold blast took him by surprise.

"Tuesday was probably in the top three in my 24 years. Had a lot of wind and wasn't prepared for the temperature drop."

Edwards did not make that same mistake twice. He walked his beat loaded down in extra clothes to block the chill.

"If I can keep my ears, my hands, and my feet kind of warm I can be out here. It feels like with all the clothes I have on it feels like 50, 60 degrees because my body's kind of warm."

More than 150 carriers canvas the streets of Shreveport to deliver mail daily, walking for most of the route.

"About 90 percent of the carriers are on foot," said Andy Easley, manager of customer service for the United States Postal Service. "They're walking what we call park and loop. So they're out in the elements all day."

Edwards said moving from house to house quickly helps him warm up to the cold weather.

