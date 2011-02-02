Driver seriously injured in morning three-car wreck

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A major Shreveport road is back open Wednesday afternoon after a major three-car wreck forces police to shut it down.

Shreveport Police say the accident happened around 10 a.m. off of North Market St., which is north of downtown Shreveport.

Crash investigators say a van was turning onto North Market when a car reportedly ran a red light, T-boning the van and hitting a delivery truck.

The driver of the car, a woman, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what officers describe as serious injuries.

The street was shutdown for a short time so that crews could clean up the scene, Shreveport Police report that as of noon time the road had been cleared and is now back open.

Be sure to stay tuned to KSLA News 12 on-air and online at KSLA.com for any updates on the drivers's condition.