Two Webster Parish inmates dead, cause of death pending

MINDEN, LA (KSLA) - The Webster Parish Sheriff's Office awaits autopsy results for two dead inmates.

Officials with the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center in Webster Parish say 50-year-old Robert Wells and 43-year-old Anthony Bailey are both dead within days of each other.

Reportedly Wells was found unresponsive in his room back on Friday, Jan. 21. Then on Tuesday, authorities say Bailey was sent to an area hospital where he later died.

Both men, officials say were part of the state's work release program. Neither were believed by authorities to have had any serious health issues leading up to their deaths.

